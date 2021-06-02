HBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: The Education Minister further stated that the HBSE will take adequate steps to compile the results of class 12 students and the evaluation system will be chalked out soon.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday evening announced that the Haryana government has decided to cancel the class 12th board exams which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) later in July after the improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state. The decision was followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) announcement to cancel class 12th board exams 2021 in wake of the pandemic.

"We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education. We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Education Minister further stated that the HBSE will take adequate steps to compile the results of class 12 students and the evaluation system, through which the marks will be calculated, will be chalked out soon. "The state Board will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students and modalities for this will be worked out soon", Pal added.

The decision came amid calls by students and parents to cancel the class 12 examinations to ensure the safety of the students in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Earlier on April 15, the Haryana government had cancelled the Class 10 board exams which were to be conducted by the state board. It had then decided to postpone the exams of Class 12. The state board exams were earlier scheduled to start in April and continue till mid-May before these were cancelled for Class 10 and postponed for Class 12.

Haryana saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. However, infections have been on the decline in the last few days. To contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Haryana, the state government had initially imposed a lockdown on May 3 for a week till May 10, which was later extended four times and is currently enforced till June 7.

Meanwhile, the decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation', a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

