New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Bhiwani or HBSE is all set to announce class 10 results today (June 17). The results will be declared at 3 PM today. The information was given by the HBSE, that the results would be declared in the afternoon. The announcement comes just two days after the HBSE 12th Result 2022 was declared. Students who appeared in the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be declared, students can check and download them from the official website -- bseh.org.in

As per a report by the news organisation, NDTV, the HBSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be announced today at 3 PM. Further, the report stated that the BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh has said that the results will be declared on June 17, at 3 PM.

Over 3 lakh students are waiting for their HBSE 10th Result 2022. The education body conducted the exam in the month of April. If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

HBSE 10th Result 2022 -- How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link 'HBSE 10th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter details as aked -- Once done, click on submit.

Step 4: The HBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and take the printout for future use.

Also, the link for the HBSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be out by 5 to 6 PM today (June 17). HBSE 10th Result 2022 is expected to be declared at 3 PM through a press conference by HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the result declaration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen