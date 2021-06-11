HBSE 10th Board Result 2021: Haryana board might declare BSEH class 10 result during the first half of the day. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to declare HBSE class 10 result today, June 11, 2021. As of now, the Haryana board has not announced the timing of the result declaration, however, as per sources, the result is expected to declare around 2:30 pm. The result will be first announced by state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and will then made available on the official website of BSEH-- bseh.org.in.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, though the board has not released any official notification regarding the declaration of Haryana class 10 results, it is expected to release today. This year, 3 lakh students were registered to appear for the class 10 board exam, which was getting postponed for the last two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Out of this, 1,74,956 are male students, while the remaining 1,43,417 are female students.

How to check HSEB Class 10 Results 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana Board--bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on Haryana Board Class 10 Result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as roll number, etc

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

As per reports, Haryana Board of School Education Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh revealed that the class 10 results are prepared by applying the marks according to the marks sent by the schools.

The result of the class 10 students will be based on practical exam and internal assessment conducted by the schools. Those students who will be not satisfied with their result are permitted to sit for the exams whenever the pandemic situation is under control in the state.

Haryana class 10 students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of BSEH, also you can track our website English Jagran for the latest updates on HSEN Class 10 Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv