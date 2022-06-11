New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH is expected to announce class 10, 12 results 2022 soon. As per a media report, the results for classes 10, 12 can be declared in the third week of June. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- bseh.org.in

However, the officials have not confirmed any particular date and time regarding the time of the result declaration. As per past trends, the Haryana education board is likely to announce both class 10, 12 results on different days.

As per several media reports, the education body is expected to declare the results between June 13 to June 15. Some reports also suggest that the education board will declare the class 10 results on June 13, whereas the class 12 results will be declared on June 15.

However, the Haryana board officials did not comment on the possible dates. The last piece of information that the board shared was that the results will be declared in the month of June.

Meanwhile, more than 2 lakh students registered for the HBSE Class 12 board examinations, whereas 3 lakh appear for the Class 10 board exams. Apart from that, students also appeared for the Haryana Open School board of HOS. Students should note that the results of the Haryana open school will also be declared along with the Class 10, 12 regular results.

Further, students are also advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for any information regarding the result declaration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen