New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE) on Saturday released the revised date sheet for students of classes 10 and 12. Now as per the revised date sheet, the exam for class 12 students will begin on March 30, and the last paper will be held on April 20. For students for class 10, they will appear for the first exam on March 31.

In order for students to check and download the revised date sheet, they can visit the official website of the board -- https://bseh.org.in/.

It should be noted that the students who are preparing for the c Haryana Board Exam 2022, should keep a hard copy of the updated date sheet in order to avoid future confusion.

Haryana Board Exam 2022: Here’s how to download the date sheet :



Step 1: On the browser, open the official page of the website --

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the 'revised date sheet active' -- click on that

Step 3: This will now open a new page

Step 4: A pdf file will open

Step 5: Save the date sheet on your device

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet for future use.

It should be noted, students should read all these instructions carefully given on the date sheet before appearing in the examination. One of the most important things to keep in mind is that students should get themselves vaccinated before the board exams.

Further, candidates should bring their own log, trigonometry tables, and stencils for maps and can use colour pencils in science subjects only. Candidates are also allowed to carry their personal water bottles.

