HBSE 10th 12th Compartment Result: Scorecard Released At bseh.org.in; Here's How To Check

The Haryana Board, HBSE, has announced the HBSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2022. Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- bseh.org.in

The education body conducted the exam on July 31, 2022, and the results are declared today (August 12). The HBSE Compartment Exam was a one-day examination. The exam took place for candidates who wished to sit for the compartment exam.

Students should note that in order to download the results, students would require details such as name, hall ticket number, date of birth and various other details asked.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

HBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Secondary/Sr Secondary Examination July 2022 One Day Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details asked

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take print out the document for future use.

Talking about numbers, a total of 32812 candidates appeared for the Haryana Board secondary compartment exam. The pass percentage for the 10th and 12th compartment was 70.40 per cent for Class 10 and 67.49 per cent for Class 12.

Pass Percentage

The pass percentage for class 10th is 62.89 per cent. Girls outshined boys. While girls scored 65.07 pass per centage, boys secured 61.33 per cent.

Students are advised to check the website for more information.