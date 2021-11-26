New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana is all set to reopen all government and private schools from December 1, 2021, with 100 per cent capacity. This announcement was made by state Education Minister, Kanwar Pal via his official Twitter handle. The schools will strictly follow COVID-19 protocols such as regular sanitisation, mandatory face masks, face shields, etc.

"From December 1, all the government and private #schools of Haryana will open with full capacity. The compliance of the Covid protocol will continue as before. If any problem related to Covid arises again in future, then the government will take an immediate decision in this regard," Kanwar Pal's tweet read.

1 दिसंबर से हरियाणा के सभी सरकारी व प्राइवेट #स्कूल पूरी क्षमता के साथ खुलेंगे। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल की अनुपालना पहले की तरह की जाती रहेगी। यदि भविष्य में कोविड से जुड़ी कोई समस्या दोबारा खड़ी होती है तो सरकार इस संबंध में तत्काल निर्णय लेगी।। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) November 25, 2021

Attendance will not be mandatory as students have not been vaccinated yet. Schools have been asked to prepare a detailed plan on how they will manage the crowd amid the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he will distribute free tablets among class 11 and 12 students across the state. For this, the state government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students in the upcoming academic session.

Meanwhile,se in air pollution. Apart from Gurugram, schools in Faridabad, Jhinjar and Sonipat were asked to shut down for the same reason.

Haryana was among the first few states to reopen the schools and other educational institutions in the country post decline in COVID-19 pandemic cases. Schools were opened in a phased manner and were asked to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv