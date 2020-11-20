All private and government schools in Haryana will stay closed till November 30 amid rising coronavirus cases across the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government on Friday announced that it has decided to close all private and government schools in Haryana till November 30 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the state. Earlier in the day, Mumbai had also announced its decision to shut schools till December 31 amid rising coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, she order comes a day after more than 150 students at several government schools in Haryana tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection.

According to media reports, 78 students in Rewari, 30 in Jind and 34 in Jhajjar had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, following which the state government said that strict action will be taken against schools which are not following the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The officials informed that most of the students were asymptomatic and they have given orders to sanitise the schools in these three districts.

"All the children are stable, they are under home isolation. Medical teams are at the job and regularly monitoring their health. The students are of classes 9 to 12," Rewari Deputy Commissioner Yashender Singh said.

All schools across India were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed schools to reopen for classes 9th to 12th in a "graded manner".

Haryana minister gets trial dose of indigenous vaccine

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday was administered with trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin in Ambala.

He has been kept at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt where the doctors will monitor his condition. Following getting administered, Vij informed that he is not suffering from any diseases which will affect him adversely after taking the vaccine.

"It is a matter of pride for India that a company of India has developed a vaccine for coronavirus. Two successful trials have been done and the third phase has begun today. I offer to be the first volunteer so that people without any fear can come forward for vaccination trials. If everything goes well, this vaccine will be in the market soon," Vij told news agency ANI.

In October, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech for conducting Phase-III clinical trial for Covaxin. It has been evaluated in 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with "promising safety and immunogencity data".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma