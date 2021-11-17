New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Haryana will resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1, the State Government said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI. This decision comes as the state is witnessing a steady fall in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccination rates.

Due to the COVID situation in Haryana, the classes were conducted in staggered manner. The classes for 6 to 12 students were started in July, while classes 4 and 5 were reopened from 1 September. For students of standard 1 to 3, the classes started from 20 September.

Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government also announced to lift all COVID-induced curbs in the state, and said that schools and colleges would be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, due to the deteriorating quality of air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region to remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

The Haryana government had also ordered a shutdown of all schools in the state till 17 November due to the peaking air pollution levels.

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, witnessed a drastic deterioration. No improvement was witnessed in the air quality of Delhi on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category at 387, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 10 am.

Haryana reported 15 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 7,71,463 on Tuesday, while no coronavirus-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department's bulletin. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,051. The AQI in Noida dropped from the upper end of 'very poor' category to the upper end of the 'Severe' category at 479 on Wednesday while the air quality in Gurugram deteriorated but remained in the 'Very Poor' category at 352.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha