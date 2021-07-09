Haryana School Reopening News: The Manohar Lal Khattar government also said that schools for classes 6 to 8 can reopen in Haryana from July 23.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana on Friday evening announced that schools for classes 9 to 12 can reopen in the state from July 16. On the other hand, it said that schools for classes 6 to 8 can reopen in Haryana from July 23.

The order, which has been issued by the Haryana Directorate School Education, said that the decision to reopen schools was taken only after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. It, however, said that schools for classes 1 to 5 will continue to stay closed and a decision regarding their reopening would be taken later.

"Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 16th July with social distancing. If the situation remains normal, then, schools will be reopened for other classes too," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Khattar had said that the state government is preparing a "detailed plan" to reopen schools and other educational institutions in the state with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"As of now, the COVID-19 curve is flattened. Therefore, while ensuring strict adherence of COVID-19, the educational institutions should be reopened at the earliest," he had said in an official release, as reported by news agency PTI.

All schools were closed in Haryana following the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, the state has been seeing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases over the past few days, thanks to the strict curbs imposed by the Haryana government.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana currently has over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases while around 7.58 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, meanwhile, has crossed the grim mark of 9,500 in Haryana, the Health Ministry data said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma