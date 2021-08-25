Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that schools will reopen for classes 4 and 5from September 1. The classes will be organized for these students while strictly following the COVID-19 SOPs.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana state government has decided to reopen schools from September 1 for classes 4 and 5 in all government and private schools in the state. The State Education Minister Kanwar Pal said that classes will be organized for these students while strictly following the COVID-19 SOPs.

He further mentioned that students will be allowed to attend school with prior permission from their parents as per the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It must be noted that the offline classes have already been resumed in the state for students of Classes 9-12 from July 16 and for Classes 6-8 from July 23.

Earlier, schools in the state had briefly opened after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic but had to be shut down when the second wave swept through the country, producing a wave of infections and fatalities.

Meanwhile, even as the state government has reopened schools, the inoculation of teaching and non-teaching staff remains a concern for the Education Department. Only 14 percent of employees in state government schools are fully vaccinated. Official data show that of the total 1,03,886 teaching and non-teaching employees, 14,790 are fully vaccinated, while 26,763 have taken the first shot. Many districts have poor vaccination records, including Bhiwani and Panipat (7 percent), Kaithal (8 percent), and Charkhi Dadri (11 percent).

The decision to open schools for classes 4 and 5 comes at a time when Haryana on Tuesday (August 24) reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the state’s infection count to 7,70,380. So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state. The total number of active cases in the state is 664.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha