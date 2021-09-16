Haryana School Reopening News: The decision to reopen the schools for students of classes 1 to 3 in Haryana was taken after a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana on Thursday announced that it has decided to reopen resume offline classes for students of standard 1 to 3 from September 20. However, the state government announced that students would need a written consent from their parents to attend the offline classes.

In its guidelines, the Haryana government has also said that students, who don't want to attend the offline classes, can go ahead with online classes. The guidelines also said that a minimum distance of six feet must be maintained between two students to check the spread of the novel COVID-19 infection. It said that thermal screening and hand sanitisation will also be mandatory at all private and government schools in the state.

"We are resuming classes for Standard 1st to 3rd from 20 September. Students need to get written consent from their parents. They will have the option of attending the classes either offline or online," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The decision to reopen the schools for students of classes 1 to 3 in Haryana was taken after a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the state government had allowed all private and government schools in Haryana to reopen for classes 4 and 5 from September 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Before that, schools for classes 6 to 12 were reopened in July.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday reported only 12 new COVID-19 cases and just one fatality that pushed its caseload and toll to 7.70 lakh and 9,808 respectively. As per the Haryana health department, the state currently has only 105 active COVID-19 cases while 7.60 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. Haryana's recovery rate at present stands at 98.68 per cent, the state health department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma