New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: All schools, colleges, and all other educational institutions will remain closed in Harayan till January 26, the Haryana government announced on Monday, keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. However, during the said period, schools and colleges will conduct online classes for the students.

Haryana CMO, on Monday, tweeted, "Haryana Government has decided to keep all schools and colleges in the state closed till 26 January in view of the increasing cases of #COVID19 epidemic. During this online learning will continue, in which schools and colleges will focus on preparing for the upcoming examination and take necessary action."

हरियाणा सरकार ने #COVID19 महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर प्रदेश के सभी स्कूल तथा कॉलेजों को आगामी 26 जनवरी तक बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है। इस दौरान ऑनलाइन शिक्षण जारी रहेगा, जिसमें स्कूल व कॉलेज आगामी परीक्षा की तैयारी पर केंद्रित होकर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करेंगे। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 10, 2022

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal also tweeted, "In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges of the state closed till 26 January for the safety of the students."

Earlier, the Haryana Government had announced to shut universities and colleges in the state till January 12. But now as their is sharp rise in the daily covid cases, Mr. Pal announced to shut the school for additional days till JAN 26.

Haryana will vaccinate children aged 15-18 from 10 January, "the health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10,” the Chief Minister’s Office, Haryana had tweeted on January 4.

Meanwhile apart from Haryana many other states have also moved back to online classes for students amid rising in covid cases. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, MP, and Delhi and others have closed schools.





