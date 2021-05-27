Haryana School Reopening News: The schools are allowed to open under the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Haryana government. Scroll down to know new guidelines

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has decided to open the schools from June 1, 2021. The schools will re-open after the summer vacations for students studying in class 9 to class 12. The schools are allowed to open under the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government, that is, only one student is allowed to sit on a single bench owing to the COVID-19 social distancing rules.

One Student One Bench Rule

As the COVID-19 cases are declining in Haryana, the orders to re-open the school has been sent to the Directorate of Education to district education offices across the state. They have been asked to send the school wise data of students' infrastructure including the number of benches in the school.

Kurukshetra district education officer Arun Ashri said," In order to confirm the government directives a link to Google form was sent 2 months ago by the directorate. It was replenished by sending 116 school principals from across the district information has gone directly to the Directorate. Also, immediate action was taken and there was no intervention of district office making the decision."

Along with this new rule, other COVID-19 restriction will also be followed in the school such as social distancing, hand sanitising and mandatory mask.

Class 12 Board Exams 2021

On Sunday, the state education minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal announced that the Haryana Board (HBSE) will conduct the board exams from June 15, 2021, while class 10 board exams have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, after seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the state government announced summer vacation for all the classes.

Talking about COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, Haryana recorded 2,817 active cases and 128 fatalities. The state is witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases from the past few days, however, there is a considerable rise in the number of death cases.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv