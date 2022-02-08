Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana government on Tuesday announced to reopen schools for classes 1 to 9, starting Thursday, February 10. The development comes as union of private school owners stated that if offline classes do not resume, they will reopen their respective schools by their own.

"We are resuming classes for Standard 1st to 3rd from 20th September. Students need to get written consent from their parents. They will have the option of attending the classes either offline or online," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





Haryana schools reopening began for senior classes, classes 9 to 12, from February 1, 2022. State Minister Anil Vij had then tweeted that students in senior classes eligible for their vaccine jab against COVID-19 must mandatorily be vaccinated while attending the offline classes. “Children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID," Health Minister Anil Vij had said.



