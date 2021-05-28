Haryana School Reopening News: Though the infection has subsided, the condition is still not stable in the state. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana government has extended the summer vacations till June 15, 2021, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. According to the local daily, the schools in the state, which was scheduled to open for class 9 to class 12 from June 1, will not open until further notice. The state government has informed the Education Department regarding the current status of Haryana School Reopening.

As reported in Times Now, the state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujar today informed that over 2,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Haryana every day. Though the infection has subsided, the condition is still not stable, owing to this, the state has decided to extend the summer vacations till June 15, 2021.

Earlier, the Directorate of Education has ordered district education offices to send school wise data of infrastructure such as the number of benches and students. According to the COVID-19 guideline issued by the state, only one student is allowed to sit on a bench. Also, the state government has made mask, sanitiser and social distancing mandatory to reopen the school.

Haryana was the first state to announce the reopening of the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has announced summer vacation for schools in April after seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the state education minister has announced the class 12 board exams will be held from June 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was taken after the high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other states and UTs education ministers.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, in the last 24 hours, Haryana has reported 2,287 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total to 26,874. Though the number of fatalities in the state has decreased, still 100 patients are dying every day.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv