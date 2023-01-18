HBSE Exam Date 2023: Class 9, 11 Date Sheet Released At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule

The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) on Tuesday evening released the date sheets for Class 9 and 11. The Class 9 exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 14 while the class 11 annual exams will commence from February 23 to March 22, 2023. Students can download the date sheet at– bseh.org.in.

Haryana board will be conducting the Class 9 and 11 exams on various dates between February to March. The exams will be conducted in a single sitting from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

According to the notification, Differently abled, Blind candidates, Dyslexic & Spastic candidates, Deaf & Dumb candidates, and Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, will be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

HBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 9 Exam Dates

February 23, 2023– Punjabi, IT and ITEs

February 24, 2023– Sanskritt/ Urdu/ Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Physical & Health Education/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance / Plumbing/ Construction/ Power

February 27, 2023– Hindi

March 1, 2023– English

March 3, 2023– Social Science

March 7, 2023– Science

March 10, 2023– Mathematics

March 13, 2023– Sanskrit Grammar

March 14, 2023– Sanskrit Literature

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 11 Exam Dates

February 23, 2023– Computer science, IT and ITES

February 24, 2023– Music Hindustani

February 25, 2023-- Hindi

February 27, 2023– Fine arts

February 28, 2023-- Physics/Economics

March 1, 2023– Home Science

March 2, 2023– English/English special

March 3, 2023– Geography

March 4, 2023- Biology/Psychology

March 6, 2023– Public Administration /Accountancy /Chemistry

March 7, 2023– Punjabi

March 9, 2023– Business Studies/ History

March 10, 2023– Entrepreneurship/ Sociology

March 13, 2023– Mathematics

March 14, 2023– Physical Education

March 15, 2023– Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology

March 16, 2023– Political Science

March 17, 2023– Military Science / Dance/ Agriculture

March 18, 2023-- Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design

March 20, 2023-- Sanskrit Grammar Part 1

March 21, 2023-- Sanskrit Grammar Part 2