HBSE Exam Date 2023: Class 9, 11 Date Sheet Released At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule

Updated: Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:28 PM IST
The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) on Tuesday evening released the date sheets for Class 9 and 11. The Class 9 exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 14 while the class 11 annual exams will commence from February 23 to March 22, 2023. Students can download the date sheet at– bseh.org.in.
Haryana board will be conducting the Class 9 and 11 exams on various dates between February to March. The exams will be conducted in a single sitting from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.
According to the notification, Differently abled, Blind candidates, Dyslexic & Spastic candidates, Deaf & Dumb candidates, and Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, will be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.
HBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 9 Exam Dates
February 23, 2023– Punjabi, IT and ITEs
February 24, 2023– Sanskritt/ Urdu/ Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Physical & Health Education/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance / Plumbing/ Construction/ Power
February 27, 2023– Hindi
March 1, 2023– English
March 3, 2023– Social Science
March 7, 2023– Science
March 10, 2023– Mathematics
March 13, 2023– Sanskrit Grammar
March 14, 2023– Sanskrit Literature
HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Class 11 Exam Dates
February 23, 2023– Computer science, IT and ITES
February 24, 2023– Music Hindustani
February 25, 2023-- Hindi
February 27, 2023– Fine arts
February 28, 2023-- Physics/Economics
March 1, 2023– Home Science
March 2, 2023– English/English special
March 3, 2023– Geography
March 4, 2023- Biology/Psychology
March 6, 2023– Public Administration /Accountancy /Chemistry
March 7, 2023– Punjabi
March 9, 2023– Business Studies/ History
March 10, 2023– Entrepreneurship/ Sociology
March 13, 2023– Mathematics
March 14, 2023– Physical Education
March 15, 2023– Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-Technology
March 16, 2023– Political Science
March 17, 2023– Military Science / Dance/ Agriculture
March 18, 2023-- Retail/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Physical Education & Sports/ Beauty & Wellness/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English/ Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design
March 20, 2023-- Sanskrit Grammar Part 1
March 21, 2023-- Sanskrit Grammar Part 2