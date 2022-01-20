New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana Government has announced to hold Board Exams for Class 5 and 8 from 2021-2022 academic session in all government and private schools. The state cabinet on January 18, passed the amendment to the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011, and this clause was mended as new rules were added.

According to the notification issued by the Haryana education department, the students of class 5 and class 8 studying in government and private schools affiliated to the Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will be evaluated by the board examination.

According to Extra Gazette notification by Haryana Government, "The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorise any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year."

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेते हुए हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा प्रदेश में 5वीं और 8वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा लागू कर दी गई है।

इस ऐतिहासिक निर्णय से शिक्षा प्रणाली में उच्च स्तरीय सुधार होगा ।। pic.twitter.com/L9A9g3yYxB — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) January 19, 2022

Haryana Education Minister, Chaudhary Kanwar Pal took his Twitter and announced, "Taking an important decision in the field of education, the Haryana government has implemented the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high-level reforms in the education system."

Haryana Class 5, 8 Board Exams 2022: When will the results be declared

As per the notification issued by Haryana School Education Department, the results for Board exams conducted for classes V and VIII will be declared within a month of examinations and certificates will also be issued to the students.

Also, the Promotion of the students will be based on their scores. However, the examination authorities will give them another chance if they fail. Within a month of the examination, then the competent authority will announce the results.

Posted By: Ashita Singh