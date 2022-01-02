Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Haryana government on Sunday released the guidelines for the closure of colleges and universities in the state. The government has announced the closure of colleges and universities till January 12, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases led by surge in Omicron cases of the virus.

“However, the staff shall attend colleges/ Universities as usual and online classes will be taken by faculty from institutions as per the time table. Principals will ensure that the classes are held online regularly,” an official notice read.

The government informed that the recruitment exams and entrance exams will continued to be held in Universities.

Haryana’s COVID-19 cases have witnessed a sharp surge with the state detecting fresh Omicron cases in recent past. Schools and colleges, have been shut in Haryana as part of Haryana government's 'Mahamari Alert.'

Haryana Schools and colleges had reopened from some time after a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases since the end of May 2021. Before the fears stoked by the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 triggered state governments and administrations across India to reimpose restrictions, a proposal was floated in Haryana to resume offline classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1, 2021. The proposal could not materialise due to Omicron threat.

As per the revised guidelines issued on January 1, 2022, Haryana schools and colleges have been closed from today – January 2, 2022. The official order reads, "School, Colleges, Polytechnics, ITs, Coaching institutions, Libraries and Training Institutes (whether Government or private), Anganwadi Centers and Creches under Woman and Child development Department shall remain closed in the State."

Haryana schools and colleges are likely to resume offline classes after January 12, 2022, however, this is likely to depend on evolving pandemic situation in the state.

