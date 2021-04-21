Haryana COVID Restrictions: The Haryana government had earlier announced the closure of all colleges, schools, universities and other educational institutions in the state till April 30, 2021, in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana government on Wednesday announced summer vacations in all schools across the state starting from April 22. The summer vacations in all Haryana schools will continue till May 31, 2021. The decision came as the coronavirus cases in the state witnessed a massive surge in the last few days.

“Summer vacation declared in schools in Haryana state. The holidays will be in the schools from April 22 to May 31. Teachers are constantly coming to school, along with the safety of the children, the safety of the teachers is also our responsibility, so the summer holidays were done in advance”, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said today in a tweet.

हरियाणा प्रदेश के स्कूलों में गर्मी की छुट्टियां घोषित। 22 अप्रैल से 31 मई तक से स्कूलों में रहेंगी छुट्टियां।अध्यापक लगातार स्कूल आ रहे हैं, बच्चो की सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों की सुरक्षा भी हमारी जिम्मेवारी इसलिए गर्मियों की छुट्टियां एडवांस में की गई ।#haryanaeducation — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) April 21, 2021

The Haryana government had earlier announced the closure of all colleges, schools, universities and other educational institutions in the state till April 30, 2021, in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases here. The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) had earlier announced the cancellation of class 10th board exams in the state, while the class 12th board exams 2021 were postponed till further orders.

The class 10th board exams were scheduled to take place from April 22 to May 15, while the class 12th board exams were scheduled between April 20 and May 17. The Class 10th students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

This comes as Haryana on Tuesday recorded 7,811 new cases of COVID-19, its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period. The coronavirus-related death toll in the state has risen to 3,483 while the infection tally has reached 3,71,624.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,344), Faridabad (1,245), Sonipat (607), Karnal (547), Hisar (479), Panipat (311) and Panchkula (299). The state has 49,772 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 3,18,369 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 85.67 per cent.

