New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana government has allowed the reopening of universities and colleges from September 26 to enable the students to seek guidance from their teachers. According to a notice issued by the state’s higher education department, colleges and universities are directed to make all safety arrangements related to COVID-19 and communicate the same by Friday. The holding of regular classes in all educational institutions will remain prohibited till 30 September 2020.

Higher Education Department released academic schedule:

The state’s Higher Education Department has also released the academic schedule according to the courses in all universities and colleges. Students can now visit the universities for teachers’ guidance as per the available routine.

BA First Year: Monday and Tuesday - 9 am to 12 noon

BCom and BSC First Year: Monday and Tuesday - 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

BA Second Year: Wednesday and Thursday - 9 am to 12 noon

BCom and BSC Second Year: Wednesday and Thursday - 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

BA Third Year and PG First Year: Friday and Saturday - 9 am to 12 pm

BCom and BSC Third Year and PG Second Year: Friday and Saturday - 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Earlier, the Harayana government allowed the students of class 9 to 12 to visit schools to seek guidance on a voluntary basis, that too outside containment zones. The letter from the Director General of the department stated the guidelines to reopen the colleges and universities which includes proper sanitisation and social distancing. The letter reads, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines wherein students from classes 9 to 12 are allowed to visit schools from September 21 on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers with their parents' consent. Keeping this in view, the universities and colleges may also be allowed to open for students seeking guidance from teachers in a staggered manner."

Posted By: Srishti Goel