Haryana CET Result 2022 Released At hssc.gov.in; Check Cut off Details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Wednesday released the result for the Haryana CET Group C exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at– hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

“It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022, Haryana for examination held on 05 and 06 November 2022 for Group-C posts has been uploaded in candidates Login ID. Candidates are advised to check/download their CET Score Card, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link https://hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in available at official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in,” the official notification reads.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was conducted on November 5 and 6 at 1,200 examination centres in 17 districts. Approximately 9 lakh candidates appeared in the exam CET exam. And provisional answer key and OMR sheets were published on December 8. Aspirants were asked to send their feedback to the answer key by December 12, 2022.

Haryana CET 2022 Cut off details

Haryana CET cut-off marks are 47.50 and above out of 95 (i.e. 50 per cent and above) for the general category and 38 marks or 40 per cent and above for reserved categories

Haryana CET 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– hssc.gov.in or hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to log in using their registration number and date of birth and enter a captcha on the home page

Step 3: Now, click on “Download/Print: Scorecard” button to view scorecard.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Haryana CET score card for future reference