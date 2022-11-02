Haryana CET Admit Cards 2022: NTA Releases Hall Tickets For Common Eligibility Test; Here's How To Check

THE NATIONAL Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the admit cards for the Haryana Common Eligibility test (Haryana CET 2022). The Haryana CET exam will be held on November 5 and November 6 and will be conducted in two shifts between 10 am to 11.25 am and 3 pm to 4.45 pm. The Haryana CET NTA is conducted for group C and group D government jobs in the state. Candidates will be qualified based on their CET scores. Candidates who have registered can check for admit card at-- hssc.gov.in

A press statement mentioned, “Candidates appearing on behalf of the actual candidates will be on the commission's radar. No eligible candidate will be debarred from taking the examination, but the fake candidate will not be allowed to take the examination and will not be spared at any cost".

Earlier, Haryana CET released the exam city slip on November 1. Candidates can check their exam city slips from the official website and the window to edit the photograph for the admit card has ended today (November 2) at 9 am.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Download CET Admit Cards

Step 1: Go to the official website-- onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the 'Haryana Download CET admit cards'

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their details application number and date of birth

Step 4: Now, submit the required details and will be displayed on the screen the CET admit cards

Note: Candidates have to enter their application number, password and date of birth to download the admit card.