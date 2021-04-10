Haryana Board Exam 2021: Haryana Board has released the class 10th and 12 board exam admit card 2021. The exams will commence on April 22. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the class 10th and 12th admit card 2021. The hall ticket has been made available for the Principal of all the schools, they can download it from the official website of the Haryana board-- bseh.org.in. Even the open schools can download the admit card from the same link by filling in the required information.

Here's how to download Haryana Board Admit Card 2021

School Principals and administrators will have to follow these steps to download the admit card:

- Visit the official website of Haryana Board--bseh.org.in.

- Click on Haryana Board Admit Card 2021

- Fill in the details and enter Submit

- Now the admit card will display on your screen.

- Download and take out the hard copy of it.

Principals of all schools are required to distribute the admit cards among the student after signing and putting a stamp. If in case, a student finds an error, such as an incorrect photograph, signature or any other detail then, he/she is required to get it correct by April 12, 2021. The student will have to visit the official website of the Haryana Board and have to pay Rs 300, as correction fees.

Harayana Board Exam 2021 Dates

The class 10th board exams will take place from April 22, 2021, and will conclude on May 12, 2021. The class 12th board exams will commence from April 20, 2021, and will end on May 17, 2021.

Haryana Board Exam 2021 Timing

Haryana is going to held board exams for classes 10th and 12th amid the growing cases of COVID-19. Earlier, the exams were supposed to held in the afternoon session. However, now as per revised timings the exam will be held from 11:30 am to 2 pm.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv