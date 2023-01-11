Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon At bseh.org.in; Check Details

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will release the date sheet for classes 10, and 12 soon. According to media reports, the board is expected to release the HBSE date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 this month. Once released, students can check the exam date sheet at– bseh.org.in.

The Haryana board class 10, and 12 date sheet will contain the details of the exam date, exam timing, subject name, code, and important instruction for the students. Practical examinations of the Haryana board are expected to be held in March 2023. Last year Haryana board exams 2022, the class 12 exams began from March 30, 2022, onwards, and concluded on April 27, 2022.

According to the last year's HBSE board exam date sheet class 12 practical exam was scheduled to be held between March 21 to March 28, 2022. The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in offline mode. Students are advised to follow the official website for all the latest updates.

HBSE 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Go to the quick link section then click on the date sheet on the home page

Step 3: Now click on the link HBSE 10th date sheet or Haryana 12th date sheet 2023.

Step 4: A PDF file will appear on the screen for HBSE 10th or 12th date sheet 2023

Note: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.