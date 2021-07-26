LIVE HBSE 12th Results 2021: Last year too, the Haryana Board had declared the class 12 state board exams results in July due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana Board of School Education, which is also known as HBSE, will declare the class 12 state board exam results on Monday at around 3 pm. This was confirmed by Haryana Board Chairman Jagbir Singh. The candidates can check their results and scorecards at the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in.

Last year too, the Haryana Board had declared the class 12 state board exams results in July due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then a passing percentage of 80.34 was recorded by the Haryana Board.

Here's how the candidates can check their HBSE 12th Results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: The candidates are now required to click on the link "HBSE 12th Result 2021" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: The candidates must fill in their roll number and other details asked by the website.

Step 4: Once done, the HBSE 12th Results 2021 would appear on the homepage of the website.

Step 5: The candidates must check their results once and save a printout for future reference.

Last year, candidates were also able to check their results via SMS and the official mobile app of the Haryana Board. However, there has been no official confirmation over this by the Haryana Board this year so far.

HBSE 12th Results 2021 -- Evaluation Criteria

Like most of the state boards across the country, the Haryana Board was forced to cancel the class 12 exams due to the second COVID-19 wave in India. Around 2.27 lakh candidates had registered for the HBSE 12th Exams this year.

Later, the Haryana Board declared an evaluation formula similar to that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the class 12 results. As per the criteria, results would be calculated based on the candidates' performance in classes 10, 11 and 12.

It said that class 10 marks have a weightage of 30 per cent while those of class 11 have a weightage of just 10 per cent. Meanwhile, class 12 internal exams and practical marks carry a weightage of 60 per cent.

