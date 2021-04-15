New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana government on Thursday decided to cancel the class 10th board exams while the class 12th board exams have been postponed in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Students appearing for class 10th board exams will be evaluated based on their internal assessment.

"On the lines of the CBSE Board, we have decided to cancel Class 10th board exams and postpone Class 12th exams. Class 10th students will be evaluated based on internal assessment", Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.

"The kind of decision CBSE has taken, taking that as an example the HBSE Class 10 exams result will be declared after internal assessment and the Class 12 board exams have been postponed," the order stated.

The decision to cancel its Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 board exams comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students and postponement for those in Class 12. Many other states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in active COVID-19 cases.

The students of CBSE Class 10, whose exams have been cancelled, will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal.

The state board exams were to start later this month and continue till mid-May. Meanwhile, it is for the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the board exams conducted by it. Last year, the exams were partially cancelled in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi and COVID-19 cases.

