New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam dates 2022 on Thursday. Students are informed that the Haryana Board timetable mentions that the 10th, 12th Board Exams would begin from March 30, 2022. Students can check the released HBSE 10th 12th board exam date sheet on the official website that bseh.org.in.

According to the latest Haryana board class 10 and 12 exam schedule provided, the class 10 exams will commence from March 31, 2022, and end on March 26 whereas class 12 exams are to begin from March 30, 2022, will end on April 29.

Students must know that Haryana Board will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams 2022 in offline mode and in a single shift. Students are informed that Haryana Board is likely to release exam day guidelines as well along with the timetable.

Check steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022:

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Then, click the 'Date Sheet 2022' link

A PDF of dates will appear on the screen

Download and save the Haryana Class 10, 12 exam date sheet for future use.

Meanwhile, Check the BSEH Haryana Board 12th Exam Schedule 2022, here:

March 30, 2022 -Hindi

April 1, 2022 -Physics, Economics

April 2, 2022 -Fine Arts

April 5, 2022 -Mathematics

April 7, 2022 -Physical Education

April 8, 2022 -Home Science

April 9, 2022 -English

April 11, 2022 -Military Science, Dance, Psychology

April 12, 2022 -Punjabi

April 13, 2022 -Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration

April 18, 2022 -Geography

April 19, 2022 -Computer Science, ITES

April 20, 2022 -History, Biology

April 21, 2022 -Agriculture, Philosophy

April 22, 2022 -Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio technology

April 26, 2022 -Sociology, Entrepreneurship

April 27, 2022 Political Science

April 28, 2022 Music Hindustani, Business Studies

April 29, 2022 Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.

BSEH Haryana Board 10th Exam Schedule 2022:

March 31, 2022 Social Science

April 4, 2022 English

Aril 6, 2022 Hindi

April 11, 2022 Mathematics

April 19, 2022 Science

April 21, 2022 Physical & Health education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science etc.

April 22, 2022 Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.

April 26, 2022 Punjabi, IT, ITES

For the latest news and updates on the Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022, students are advised to keep a check on the official website at bseh.org.in

