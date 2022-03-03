New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the HBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam dates 2022 on Thursday. Students are informed that the Haryana Board timetable mentions that the 10th, 12th Board Exams would begin from March 30, 2022. Students can check the released HBSE 10th 12th board exam date sheet on the official website that bseh.org.in.
According to the latest Haryana board class 10 and 12 exam schedule provided, the class 10 exams will commence from March 31, 2022, and end on March 26 whereas class 12 exams are to begin from March 30, 2022, will end on April 29.
Students must know that Haryana Board will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams 2022 in offline mode and in a single shift. Students are informed that Haryana Board is likely to release exam day guidelines as well along with the timetable.
Check steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022:
Visit the official website bseh.org.in
Then, click the 'Date Sheet 2022' link
A PDF of dates will appear on the screen
Download and save the Haryana Class 10, 12 exam date sheet for future use.
Meanwhile, Check the BSEH Haryana Board 12th Exam Schedule 2022, here:
March 30, 2022 -Hindi
April 1, 2022 -Physics, Economics
April 2, 2022 -Fine Arts
April 5, 2022 -Mathematics
April 7, 2022 -Physical Education
April 8, 2022 -Home Science
April 9, 2022 -English
April 11, 2022 -Military Science, Dance, Psychology
April 12, 2022 -Punjabi
April 13, 2022 -Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
April 18, 2022 -Geography
April 19, 2022 -Computer Science, ITES
April 20, 2022 -History, Biology
April 21, 2022 -Agriculture, Philosophy
April 22, 2022 -Sanskrit, Urdu, Bio technology
April 26, 2022 -Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 27, 2022 Political Science
April 28, 2022 Music Hindustani, Business Studies
April 29, 2022 Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.
BSEH Haryana Board 10th Exam Schedule 2022:
March 31, 2022 Social Science
April 4, 2022 English
Aril 6, 2022 Hindi
April 11, 2022 Mathematics
April 19, 2022 Science
April 21, 2022 Physical & Health education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture, Computer Science etc.
April 22, 2022 Retail, Security, Automobile, Patient Care etc.
April 26, 2022 Punjabi, IT, ITES
For the latest news and updates on the Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022, students are advised to keep a check on the official website at bseh.org.in
