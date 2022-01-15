Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana will not allow unvaccinated children in 15 to 18 age group to attend offline classes in schools, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. State Health Minister also urged parents to get their wards vaccinated to ensure protection from COVID-19. “Children in the age group pf 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen. Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID,” Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Children in the age group pf 15 to 18 years will not be allowed to enter schools when they reopen.Parents are requested to get their wards vaccinated to ensure their protection from COVID — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 15, 2022

Schools in the state are currently shut, in view of big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight. The minister issued the instruction during a meeting with officials to review the current Covid situation in the state. "During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," an official statement said.

According to latest data available on Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, so far a total of 7,67,015 children in 15 to 18 age group have been inoculated with at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Haryana government began vaccinating children between the 15 to 18 years of age on January 10. The vaccination programme is being conducted in schools. "The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10," CMO Haryana had said in a tweet.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma