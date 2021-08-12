Every year, lakhs of students -- both at school and college levels -- write speeches and essays over Independence Day. So as the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, we at English Jagran will tell you what necessary information you can add to the essay and speech to make it informative.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Every year, the Prime Minister of the country hoists the tri-colour on the ramparts of the Red Fort and addresses the nation. In his speech, the Prime Minister talks about India's achievements since the country got independence from the Britishers pays tributes to the martyrs.

Start your article with the significance of the event:

This should include why Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year. Here you can mention all facts about the Independence Day. Following this, you can add about how Independence Day is celebrated. Here you can mention the addresses of the President and the Prime Minister.

In this part, you can also talk about how Independence Day was celebrated during pre-COVID times. Before the beginning of the pandemic, schools celebrated the event with great vigour and enthusiasm. Classrooms were decorated will tri-colour ribbons and flags, flag hoisting was done at grounds after the morning Prayer. Essay and drawing competitions also use to take place.

One can also include information like who wrote the constitution. You can also mention about the sacrifice of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Sekhar Azad, and millions of other whose name are unknown but they fought to make India free from the British Colonial rule.

