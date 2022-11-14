Happy Children's Day: Students' Mental Health; Know The Signs

Mental Health in children is difficult for parents to identify. Many children who need treatment for mental health don't get the help they need. It is very difficult to detect and understand such disorders in children. The symptoms of a mental disorder may differ depending on a child's age and children cannot explain to their parents how they feel or why they are behaving in a certain way. Mental health problems are distressing to children and disturb their ability to function well at school, in activities and in other social situations.

Warning Signs Of Mental Illness In Children





Avoiding or missing school

Changes in academic performance

Difficulty concentrating

Changes in eating habits

Difficulty sleeping

Drastic changes in mood, behaviour or personality

Loss of weight

Frequent headaches or stomachaches

Outbursts or extreme irritability

Hurting oneself or talking about hurting oneself

Talking about death or suicide

Out-of-control behaviour that can be harmful

Persistent sadness that lasts two weeks or more

Withdrawing from or avoiding social interactions

Recently, the NCERT issued guidelines for early identification and intervention for mental health problems in school-going children and adolescents.

"Schools generally are seen as spaces where communities of learners have been expected to develop in a safe and secure environment. School management, principal, teachers, other staff, and students all spend around 1/3 of a day and around 220 days in a year in schools across the states and UTs in India. For residential schools, the time spent by a student in the school community is even more. Therefore, it is the school's responsibility to ensure the safety, security, health, and well-being of all children in schools and hostels," the guidelines read.

According to the NCERT manual, every school or groups of schools should establish a mental health advisory panel. "It should be chaired by the principal and have teachers, parents, students and alumni as members. It will create awareness and also plan and enforce an age and gender-appropriate annual school mental health programme. The schools should have a provision for identifying behaviour, substance use and self-harm, depression, and developmental concerns, provide first aid and make appropriate referrals," it said.

Teachers must be trained in identifying early signs in students for attachment issues, separation anxiety, school refusal, communication issues, anxiety patterns, depressive states, conduct-related issues, excessive internet use, hyperactivity, intellectual disability, and learning disabilities.