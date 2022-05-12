New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has announced the results for Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022, today (May 12). Students who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- gseb.org

On May 11, the state minister, Jitu Vaghani, announced that the results will be out on Thursday (May 12). The results will be announced by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB. Now, since the results are out, students can easily download their results from the official website.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check your results then here's a step-wise guide to do so.

GUJCET 2022 Result – How to check

Step 1 Go to the official website -- gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads ‘GUJCET 2022 Result’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter their credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The GUJCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Take a printout of the results and keep it for future use.

Students should note that the education body is likely to declare the results by 10:00 AM today (May 12).

Meanwhile, talking about GUJCET, then it is a state-level entrance exam that allows students to take admission in engineering and other professional courses. The entrance exam took place on April 18.

Back on May 11, the education body released the final answer key for GUJCET 2022. Along with the GUJCET 2022 Results, GSEB will also be declared the GSEB HSC 12th Science stream results

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen