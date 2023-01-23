GUJCET 2023 Registration Last Date Extended To January 25; Check Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the registration last date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. The last date for submitting the registration form will be January 25. Interested candidates can apply at– gujcet.gseb.org.

“GUJCET-23 application forms will be extended till 25/01/2023 for filling, saving and submitting,” reads the official notification.

The last date of registration was January 20 which has now been extended till January 25. The date for the conduction of the exam has not yet been released by the board. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 to apply for the exam. This fee can be paid online mode using SBIePay System using a credit card, debit card, or net banking method. This fee can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment.

GUJCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link for new registration

Step 4: Now enter the details such as date of birth, name, etc.

Step 5: Candidates have to fill in the application form and upload all required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fees, if any, and submit it

Note: Download and take a printout for future reference.