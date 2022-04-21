New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 answer key is expected to be released soon. The answer key for GUJCET 2022 will be released on the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). Once the answer key is released, students who appeared for the examination, that were held across the state on April 19, 2022, will be able to check the answer key by visiting gujcet.gseb.org.

It must be noted that as of now no official date for the release of the answer key has been shared by the board. However, according to some media reports, as quoted by Times Now, the GUJCET answer key 2022 can be released within this week or by April 28.

Meanwhile, GSEB is also expected to release the results for the entrance examination soon. As per the norm, GUJCET is expected to release the results after GSEB HSC Results 2022. The GSEB Science result is likely to be released by May 20, 2022.

Here's how you can download the GUJCET 2022 answer key: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First visit the official website of GUJCET at - gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads the GUJCET answer key. It will be available on the homepage.

Step 3- Remember the Answer Key will only be flashed on the website once it is released.

Step 4- After clicking on the link you will be asked to log in using your registration number and password to access the answer key

Step 5- Click on enter and your answer key will the displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Students can raise objections if any to the answer key. They need to pay a fee to raise the objections.

GUJCET is an engineering entrance examination that is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in state-level engineering colleges.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha