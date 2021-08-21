LIVE GUJCET 2021 Result DECLARED: A total of 1,13,202 candidates appeared for the entrance exam, out of which, 46,013 had appeared for group A, 66,909 for group B, and 280 for both groups A and B.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 has been declared on August 21, 2021. The result was released on the official website--result.gseb.org at 10 AM. This year, the 474 students secured above 99 percentile in Group A and 678 students scored above 99 percentile in Group B. A total of 1,13,202 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 67,952 candidates were male, and 45,251 were female.

Group A entrance exam comprised of subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while Group B comprised of Physics, Biology and Chemistry.

GUJCET 2021 Result: Topper List

Group A: 474 students scored above 99

Group B: 678 students scored above 99

GUJCET Result 2021: Percentile Rank

GUJCET Percentile Rank Students In Group A Students In Group B Above 99 474 678 Above 98 940 1,347 Above 96 1,853 2,701 Above 92 3,707 5,420 Above 90 4660 6727 Above 85 6,951 10,113

GUJCET Percentile Rank Students In Group A Students In Group B Above 80 9,291 13,523 Above 75 11,655 16,848 Above 70 13,918 20,325 Above 65 16,204 23,618 Above 50 23,556 33,828 Above 40 27,794 40,390 Above 30 32,639 47,756 Above 20 37,235 53,878 Above 00 46,293 67,189

How to check GUJCET 2021 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website- gsebeservice.com or result.gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on GUJCET Result 2021 link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as seat numbers and other details.

Step 4: The result will be declared on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

GUJCET 2021 Result: ACPC Counselling Begins

According to the official website, the ACPC (Admission Committee for Professional Courses) has started the registration for GUJCET counselling for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in Gujarat. Candidates are required to update their GUJCET results and other details.

GUJCET 2021 Result: Marksheet

The Gujarat board will release the GUJCET mark sheet after the COVID-19 pandemic situation is under control. The official notice read "Please confirm the result with your actual marksheet also."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv