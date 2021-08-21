LIVE GUJCET 2021 Result DECLARED: Group A, 474 and Group B, 678 candidates score above 99 percentile; here check out topper list
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 has been declared on August 21, 2021. The result was released on the official website--result.gseb.org at 10 AM. This year, the 474 students secured above 99 percentile in Group A and 678 students scored above 99 percentile in Group B. A total of 1,13,202 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 67,952 candidates were male, and 45,251 were female.
Group A entrance exam comprised of subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, while Group B comprised of Physics, Biology and Chemistry.
GUJCET 2021 Result: Topper List
A total of 1,13,202 candidates appeared for the entrance exam, out of which, 46,013 had appeared for group A, 66,909 for group B, and 280 for both groups A and B.
Group A: 474 students scored above 99
Group B: 678 students scored above 99
GUJCET Result 2021: Percentile Rank
|GUJCET Percentile Rank
|Students In Group A
|Students In Group B
|Above 99
|474
|678
|Above 98
|940
|1,347
|Above 96
|1,853
|2,701
|Above 92
|3,707
|5,420
|Above 90
|4660
|6727
|Above 85
|6,951
|10,113
|GUJCET Percentile Rank
|Students In Group A
|Students In Group B
|Above 80
|9,291
|13,523
|Above 75
|11,655
|16,848
|Above 70
|13,918
|20,325
|Above 65
|16,204
|23,618
|Above 50
|23,556
|33,828
|Above 40
|27,794
|40,390
|Above 30
|32,639
|47,756
|Above 20
|37,235
|53,878
|Above 00
|46,293
|67,189
How to check GUJCET 2021 Result?
Step 1: Visit the official website- gsebeservice.com or result.gseb.org.
Step 2: Click on GUJCET Result 2021 link.
Step 3: Enter login credentials such as seat numbers and other details.
Step 4: The result will be declared on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
GUJCET 2021 Result: ACPC Counselling Begins
According to the official website, the ACPC (Admission Committee for Professional Courses) has started the registration for GUJCET counselling for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in Gujarat. Candidates are required to update their GUJCET results and other details.
GUJCET 2021 Result: Marksheet
The Gujarat board will release the GUJCET mark sheet after the COVID-19 pandemic situation is under control. The official notice read "Please confirm the result with your actual marksheet also."
