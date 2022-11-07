Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objection Till November 19; Check How To Download Here

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda released the answer key of the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2022 on November 7. The GSET exam was conducted on November 6. Candidates, who have any objections regarding the answer key, can raise their grievance till November 19. Candidates can download the Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 at -- gujaratgset.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Gujarat SET exam can raise their objections through the official website. Aspirants will be required to attest the supporting justification with standard books and demand draft as payable while sending the objection form with the Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 1,000 per question.

The DD will be in favour of the "Member Secretary, GSET", payable at Vadodara. The envelope should be marked "Grievance Regarding Answer keys of GSET examination". The forms will be sent to this address 'The Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B - Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara'.

Candidates must note that answer key challenges without payment of processing charges or without any justification or evidence and those filed on any other medium other than offline mode will not be acceptable candidates have to send the answer key challenges in offline mode.

Gujarat SET Answer Key: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- gujaratgset.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link 'Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) for an assistant professor

Step 3: Now, log on to the portal using the credentials and then click on submit

Step 4: Download the Answer key

Step 5: Candidates who want to raise objections can click on the link 'Answer Key Challenge Format'

Note: Download and print out the Gujarat SET Answer Key 2022 for future use.