New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) Admit Card 2021 for the Assistant Professor position. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022, and candidates can visit the official website of Gujarat SET--gujaratset.in to download the hall ticket.

The Gujarat SET 2021 is available in two languages--English and Gujarati. The paper will consist of two papers and both will have multiple-choice questions. Paper 1 comprises of 100 marks and will have 50 questions, while Paper 2 comprises of 200 marks and will have 100 questions. The GSET 2021 exam duration is 3 hours.

How to download Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official site of Gujarat SET-- gujaratset.in.

Step 2: Click on Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021 link.

Step 3: Enter the login details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: GSET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 Download and take a printout for future reference.

Please Note: Candidates must download the Gujarat SET 2021 Admit Card along with the Self Declaration form and should be carried to the exam hall, without the admit card or self-declaration form candidate will be not allowed to enter.

About Gujarat SET 2021

Initially, GSET 2021 was supposed to be conducted on December 26, but due to unavoidable administrative reasons, the exam conducting body decided to postpone the exam. Those who secure merit in this exam will be eligible for further rounds of Gujarat SET.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of Gujarat SET and Jagran English for the latest updates on the GSET 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv