Ahmedabad | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Gujarat will be reopening from November 22 (Monday) for classes 1-5, announced State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Sunday (November 21) at a public event in Surat. This will be for the first time that students from classes 1-5 will be attending schools in person since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent imposition of restrictions.

"Schools will make arrangements for the resumption of offline classes (for students of 1 to 5) from tomorrow in consultation with the state government," he announced.

With this announcement, Vaghani has also asked schools to make arrangements in a way that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed. Moreover, he has said that schools can impose other sorts of restrictions if needed in order to comply with the guidelines. Apart from these, Vaghani has said that all other guidelines and SOPs will be the same as they were when schools reopened for senior classes.

"The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) remains the same as applied for other classes where offline education is resumed,” he said. The state education department will make necessary arrangements to ensure that classes resume without much hassle and the SOP is strictly adhered to," he said to reporters.

Earlier this month, the state government had formed an 11-member committee to study the feasibility of resuming offline sessions for students in classes 1-5, and ways to lower the learning gap in children caused by the suspension of offline education. Offline classes for classes 6 to 8 had resumed in Gujarat on September 2 with a 50 percent capacity. The government had also allowed online classes to continue along with offline classes and kept the attendance of students optional.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 36 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours preceding Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,27,184, the state health department had said. Gujarat was left with 323 active cases as of Saturday.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha