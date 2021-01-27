Gujarat schools to reopen from Feb 1 for classes 9th and 11th following all COVID-19 protocols
Schools in Gujarat to reopen from February 1 for classes 9 and 11, announces state education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After almost 10 months of closure, Gujarat Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday announced that all schools in the state will reopen from February for classes 9th and 11th in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
