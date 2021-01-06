Gujarat School reopening: With daily Covid tally taking a downward shift over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With daily Covid tally taking a downward shift over the past few weeks, the Gujarat government on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 10th and 12th from January 11. The state government had earlier revoked its decision to reopen the educational institutions from November 23 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases post Diwali.

"Classes for students of 10th and 12th standard will resume from 11th January, following all COVID-19 guidelines," Gujarat's Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Schools and other educational institutions have remained shut in the state since March, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic. With daily nationwide tally hovering below 20,000, and board exams on the horizon, several states and Union Territories have either reopened, or announced plans to reopen schools and other educational institutions. Others, such as the national capital, are reluctant to take a decision in this regard amid concerns of a resurgence in the daily tally.

Agartala, Pune, Puducherry, Nagpur and Bihar reopened schools for higher classes from January 4. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana opened classes from December itself.

Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the much-awaited date sheet for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board exam. Addressing a webinar, Nishank said that the exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 while the results will be announced by the CBSE "most likely" on July 15.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools, colleges, and coaching centres in the state from January 18. However, medical college, paramedical college, and nursing college will reopen from January 11 itself, the state's Chief Minister Ashkok Gehlot said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja