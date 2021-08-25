The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday (August 25) announced that offline classes in the state will be held for std 6th to 8th, starting 2nd September.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday (August 25) announced that offline classes will be held for std 6th to 8th, starting 2nd September. This comes after the Education Minister last week said that a decision on resuming offline classes for students of classes 6 to 8 will be taken after reviewing the COVID situation post August 15.

"Offline classes for Std 6th to 8th will begin from 2nd September," said Chudasama as quoted by news agency ANI.

The reopening of schools is instructed to be done amid strict COVID-19 protocols. Schools are required to follow all the SOPs issued by the state and central government for reopening. Maintaining social distancing in classes and outside the school premises, use of face masks and sanitisers is a must for all students, teachers and non teaching staffs.

Earlier, the state government was planning to decide the reopening of schools by August 9. However, due to the incident in Punjab a few weeks back, where schoolchildren got infected with Covid-19 after the re-opening of schools, the state government decided to tread cautiously. About 20 students in two schools of Ludhiana tested positive for COVID-19 after which schools were told to shut down.

The Gujarat government has already reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 last month. The offline classes for Class 12 and technical and non-technical colleges resumed on July 15 whereas, for classes 9 to 11 it resumed on July 26. Schools are allowed to hold in-person classes with 50 per cent student attendance. However, attendance is not mandatory and schools are required to get permission from parents in writing to allow children to attend classes.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Monday reported 14 new COVID cases taking their tally to 8,25,316, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no deaths were reported from the infection. The recovery rate has increased by 25 to touch 8,15,066 leaving 171 active cases.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha