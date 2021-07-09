Gujarat School Reopening News: Easing the COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the Gujarat government, however, said that only 50 per cent students would be allowed to attend offline classes.

Ahmedabad | Jagran Education Desk: With a reduction in daily COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Friday announced that schools for classes 12 and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15 in the state.

Issuing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Gujarat government, however, said that only 50 per cent students would be allowed to attend offline classes. It also said that attendance will not be mandatory for the candidates.

The state government further said that all schools and colleges would have to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms strictly, including compulsary usage of masks and sanitisers and practice of social distancing. However, it said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Gujarat can be closed again if the state reports a spike in COVID-19 cases again.

All schools and educational institutions were closed in Gujarat after a surge in COVID-19 cases. However, the state has been reporting a decline in new positives over the last few days. On Thursday, the state recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases, 534 recoveries and no fresh deaths.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has nearly 1,500 active COVID-19 cases while around 8.12 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, over 10,000 have succumbed to the infection, it said.

Looking at the steady decline in daily cases, the Gujarat government has also decided to lift the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas. Now, there will be no curfew at night in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.

However, the curfew in eight major cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar -- will continue till July 20, the state government said in a fresh order.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma