Gujarat GUJCET 2023 Registration Form Last Date Extended Till January 31, Exam On April 3; Check Details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) extended the registration date for Gujarat GUJCET 2023 exam. The last date to register online has been extended till January 31, 2023, with late fees. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply at– gujcet.gseb.org.

Earlier, the GUJCET application form last date to apply was January 25. “Last Date for Filling, Saving and Submitting GUJCET 2023 Application Form is Extended till 31/01/2023 with Late Fee,” reads the official notification.

Candidates have to pay Rs 359 as an application fee. Aspirants can pay through the SBIePay system using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay SBI Branch Payment Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

The GUJCET examination will be held on April 3, 2023, in a single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) will be conducted to seek admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the link “Click Here For New Candidate Registration” for new users.

Step 3: Now enter the required details such as name, gender, email id, and other details.

Step 4: After entering the required details, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Step 5: Candidates need to upload all required documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Step 6: Candidates have to pay the required application fee and then click on submit.

Note: Download and take a printout of the GUJCET 2023 application form.