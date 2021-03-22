Gujarat GSEB Board Exams 2021: To download the admit card, the students need to have their login credentials, email id and registered mobile number, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has finally released the admit card for Class 12th for science stream practical examinations. The science students in the Gujarat Board who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. gsebeservice.com.

When will the practical examination begin for Gujarat Board?

According to the date sheet of the Gujarat Board, the practical examination for class 12th will begin on March 30, 2022. The examination will take place at various centres in the state. The theory examination of Class 12 will take place in May 2021.

What will be needed to download the admit card?

To download the admit card, the students need to have their login credentials, email id and registered mobile number.

How to download the admit card?

Step 1: First things first, you need to visit the official website of the Gujarat Board i.e. gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Now, you will be able to see the option of HSC class science practical exams hall ticket, click on that option.

Step 3: Now, you need to fill in the asked details i.e your registered mobile number, Email ID, and your school index number.

Step 4: After filling in all the asked details, you will receive an OTP on your mobile phone.

Step 5: Enter the OTP and you will be redirected to the admit card page.

Step 6: Now, the admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: You can download the admit card and take the hard copy of it for future use.

The hall ticket is a mandatory thing and all students will need to carry it. It will have details like your name, roll number, name and the code of subjects.

Those students who are facing trouble in downloading the hall ticket can dial the helpline numbers-- 8401282014, 8401792014.

