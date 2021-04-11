Gujarat government has taken the decision to shut the offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30.

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has taken the decision to shut the offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30.

Earlier, the government took the decision to shut the schools from class 1 to 9 indefinitely, due to the major rise in coronavirus cases. On the other hand, the offline classes will continue for classes 10, 11 and 12 because of the upcoming board examinations. However, the students will be able to take physical classes only with the consent of their parents.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, the state also imposed a night curfew in 20 cities from 8 pm to 6 am till April 30. The cities in which the night curfew is imposed are-- Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Surat, Ahemdabad, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Rajkot, Dahod, Patan, among others. Not only this, the state has also banned all the political and social gathering till the end of the month.

Meanwhile, a total of 100 people are only allowed in the weddings, whereas the government offices will remain closed on Saturday till April 30.

Vijay Rupani government took the decision to shut the schools and colleges, in view of the second wave of the pandemic, Talking about the current cases in the state, Gujarat reported 5,011 cases, in the last 24 hours. It is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in the state. This number has taken the total tally to 3,42,026 cases.

On Saturday, 49 deaths were reported in the state, in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 4,746 in Gujarat.

Many states have shut the schools and colleges. They also imposed the night curfew and other restriction due to the surge in cases including Delhi, Maharashtra, among others,

