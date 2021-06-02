GSEB Board Exams 2021: Gujarat board cancels class 12 board exams which were scheduled to conduct from July 1. Here's all you need to know

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has decided to cancel the class 12 board exam 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced this decision today. The Gujarat Board was scheduled to begin Class 12 board exams from July 1. The decision to cancel board exams was taken after PM Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 exams on Tuesday evening.

Recently, the Gujarat board released HSC or class 12 board exam date sheet, which stated that exams will be held between July 1 to July 16. This year, a total of 6.83 lakh students were supposed to appear for GSEB class 12 board exams, out of which 1.4 lakh students were of the science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream.

GSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2021

Earlier, on May 13, CM Vijay Rupani announced the cancellation of class 10 board exam 2021 and mass promotion for all the students. Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today." Well, not just class 10, class 9 and 11 students were also granted mass promotion.

Apart from Gujarat, the Haryana government also decided to cancel the class 12 board exam, which was scheduled to begin on June 15, 2021. The passing criteria will be announced later after discussion with the education department.

Gujarat COVID-19 Cases

In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 1,561 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the toll to 8,10,730, while 22 deaths pushing the total to 9,855.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv