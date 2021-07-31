LIVE Gujarat Board 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: No individual result for GSEB class 12 students. Students are required to contact their schools to know their scorecards.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have announced GSHSEB Class 12 Result 2021 today, July 31, 2021. The Gujarat board has declared the Class 12 Result of Commerce and Arts stream on the official website--result.gseb.org and gseb.org.

This year, as many as 5.43 lakh students of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) registered for GSEB Class 12 board exam 2021, which got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021: No Individual Result

This year, Gujarat Board Class 12 results will not be available individually. Schools will have to log in to the official website with their index number and password and download the results of their students. Students are required to contact their schools to know their scorecards.

How to check GSEB Class 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board--gseb.org

Step 2: Click on Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: GSEB Class 12 Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students who are not satisfied with the GSEB Class 12 Result can appear for the special exams which will be held once the COVID-19 pandemic situation normalises.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Marksheet

The Gujarat Board will soon notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation or re-verification to the students.

GSEB 12th Result 2021: Grading System

To pass the Gujarat Class 12, a student needs to secure at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to qualify. Those students who have scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects will have to appear for supplementary exams to pass the class 12.

Last week, the Gujarat Board declared Class 12 Result for Science stream students. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 100 per cent. As per the data shared by the board, as many as 3,245 students secured A-1 grades, 15,254 got A2, 24,757 secured B1 grade and 26,831 got the B2 grade.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv