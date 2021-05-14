New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) cancelled SSC (Class 10) Exams 2021 that was scheduled to hold this month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced on Thursday in the core committee meeting chaired by CM Vijay Rupani. The committee further announced the mass promotion to the class 10 students.

Earlier, the state government had decided to release the revised date sheet of Class 10 and class 12 board exams on or after May 15, after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Taking to the Twitter handle, CM Rupani wrote, "An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of the corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today."

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was quoted saying, "All the regular students who were to appear for the exams in 1,276 government schools, 5,325 grant-in-aid schools, 4,331 self-financed schools and 45 other schools will now be mass promoted to Class 11. We have taken this decision, despite the number of corona cases coming down and rising number of recovery cases in the past two weeks, looking at the prevailing situation in the country and the safety of the students."

Gujarat is the first state to announce the mass promotion of class 10 students. The official notice on the cancellation of GSEB SSC Exams 2021, will soon be released on the official website of the Gujarat board-- gsebeservice.com. Earlier, the state government announced a mass promotion for students of Classes 1 to 9 and class 11.

Meanwhile, the decision on the GSEB class 12 board exams 2021 remain the same as of now.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv