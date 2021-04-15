Gujarat Board Exams 2021: After CBSE students, Gujarat students are requesting the state board GSHSEB to postpone the exams as the COVID-19 pandemic is looming in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Coronavirus has spread its wings across the nation at a rapid scale, leaving everyone, especially students, tensed and scared. Owing to students safety, several states have shut down schools, colleges and universities. Also, central and several state boards, including CBSE, MP Board, Maharashtra Board, Rajasthan Board, among others, have postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 to curb the outspread of the virus. However, there are some states, such as Gujarat who has yet not postponed the board exams. And this is creating grave tension among students and parents.

After the announcement of CBSE, now Gujarat students are requesting the state board GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) to postpone the exams as the COVID-19 pandemic is looming in the state. The class 10 and 2 board exams are scheduled to take place from May 10 to May 25.

Will Class 10 & 12 GSHSEB Board Exam 2021 be postponed?

As per reports doing rounds on all portals, the members of the GSHSEB in a review meeting held on Tuesday have decided to postpone the exams for few weeks. However, we are yet not sure if this is the final decision as the board members are expected to meet again for the final call. However, there are chances that both the board exams might get postponed. "The government may consider delaying the exams by 2-3 weeks, but a final decision on it will only be announced later," Times of India quoted a source saying.

So, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the board. Also, students can follow English Jagran for the latest updates regarding Gujarat Board Exam 2021.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 4695 active cases taking the total to 3,23,371. The fatalities were reported 73, toll reaching ar 4,995.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv