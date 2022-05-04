Ahmedabad | Jagran Education Desk: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the results of classes 10th and 12th soon. As per several media reports, Gujarat Board Class 12th results will be declared in by end of this month while class 10th results will be declared next month. Reportedly, the evaluation process for the same has been completed and results can be announced soon.

As per Careers 360, "The assessment process for the 12th Science paper has almost been completed, and the 10th, 12th general stream evaluation process will be concluded soon. The 12th Science result will be announced in the last week of May, while the 10th, 12th result will be declared by the second week of June."

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and 12 board exams in the state can check the results through the official site of GSEB on gseb.org. To access the GSEB result, schools have to log in with their index numbers and passwords. The schools are required to provide students duplicate copies of their mark sheets, and should also make a record of it.

Steps to check Gujarat Board class 10th and 12th results 2022, here:

Visit the official website of the GSEB on gseb.org

On the home page of the website, click on the link that reads 'Gujarat Board results for 2022' as per your class.

Enter the roll number and fill in the captcha code in the given space.

After filling in the asked credentials, click the “Submit” button.

Your class 10th and 12th RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future references.

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12 exams which were concluded on April 12. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 was started on March 28, 2022, and ended on April 9, 2022, while Class 12th exams ended on April 12 in the state at various exam centres.

As per Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

